Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Iro Omere U.S. Rep. District 4 candidate explains her vision for Texas

By Jeremy Butler
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 2:20 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - U.S. Rep. District 4 candidate, Iro Omere, joined East Texas Now to discuss her plans as to how she would represent the district.

Omere, a Democrat, said other representatives have voted against legislation that would have brought needed services to Texas.

Her plan is to expand healthcare, allowing for hiring more medical professionals. Omere said she wants to expand education to prepare students for jobs. She also wants adequate infrastructure brought to Texas and the jobs that come with that.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timpthy Hill (Source: Nacogdoches County Jail website)
Nacogdoches police arrest 1 in connection with shooting incident on Eliza St.
crash
Nacogdoches woman dies in Rusk County crash
A surveillance camera captured this image of the suspect in an identity theft case that is...
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office searching for man who used stolen ID to cash bogus check
The IRS is warning parents not to throw away Letter 6419 when it arrives in the mail.
IRS warns parents not to toss important tax document
The cruise liner Crystal Symphony leaves the harbor in Charleston, S.C. on May, 21, 2013....
Cruise ship changes course after US judge orders seizure

Latest News

Candidate for U.S. Rep. District 4, Laura Jones, explains influence of move to East Texas from Houston
Stephen Kocen speaks with Jeremy Butler on East Texas Now.
Stephen Kocen talks challenges of running as a Democrat in East Texas
Candidate for U.S. Rep. District 4, Laura Jones, explains influence of move to East Texas from...
Candidate for U.S. Rep. Dist. 4, Laura Jones, explains influence of move to East Texas from Houston
Iro Omere U.S. Rep. District 4 candidate explains her vision for Texas
Iro Omere U.S. Rep. District 4 candidate explains her vision for Texas