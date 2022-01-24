Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

IRS warns parents not to toss important tax document

The IRS is warning parents not to throw away Letter 6419 when it arrives in the mail.
The IRS is warning parents not to throw away Letter 6419 when it arrives in the mail.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 9:44 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The tax season starts Monday, and the Internal Revenue Service is telling parents to keep an eye out for an IRS mailing known as Letter 6419.

The letter pertains to 2021′s Advance Child Tax Credit, which was paid out from July to December.

Families received up to $300 for each child under 5 years old, and $250 for children between 6 and 17.

Letter 6419 will help parents accurately report the amount of money they received upfront in 2021.

If parents did not receive one or more child tax credit payments, they are encouraged to call the IRS at 800-908-4184.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timpthy Hill (Source: Nacogdoches County Jail website)
Nacogdoches police arrest 1 in connection with shooting incident on Eliza St.
A surveillance camera captured this image of the suspect in an identity theft case that is...
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office searching for man who used stolen ID to cash bogus check
The cruise liner Crystal Symphony leaves the harbor in Charleston, S.C. on May, 21, 2013....
Cruise ship changes course after US judge orders seizure
Police sirens
Nacogdoches police investigating after woman with gunshot wound found in parking lot
Pictured is Hawkins Police Chief Manfred Gilow. (Source: KLTV Staff)
Foreign journalist comes to Hawkins in hopes of writing book about police chief

Latest News

Police vehicles are parked on the grounds of Heidelberg University in Heidelberg, Germany,...
4 wounded in Germany university shooting; gunman dead
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in New Orleans seized nearly 2,000 pop fidget toys...
Agents seize nearly 2,000 pop fidget toys shipped from China
This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
Trial begins for cops accused of violating Floyd’s rights
State Sen. Ray Rodrigues makes a point during a Senate Committee on Reapportionment hearing in...
Democrats make surprising inroads in redistricting fight
Rama was born Jan. 20, 2022, at 8:26 p.m. inside the zoo’s elephant barn at Sanctuary Asia.
Oklahoma City Zoo celebrates birth of endangered Asian elephant calf