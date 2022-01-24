Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Man who scammed food bank to spend ten years in jail

By Brenda Camacho
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 5:53 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man pleads guilty to scamming the food bank out of thousands of dollars.

Timothy Barnes Gardner will spend the next ten years behind bars.

According to reports, he approached the South Texas Food Bank in October of 2017 posing to be the CEO of a company called Integrity Marketing Associates.

Gardner claimed he was able to get two Dallas Cowboys athletes to make an appearance for the nonprofit organization.

Over the course of the scheme, he managed to get $41,000 but never got any athletes to appear.

He’s been sentenced to ten years in prison, ten years’ probation, and 300 hours of community service.

As part of his punishment he will also have to pay the food bank $57,000.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Edgar
Hemphill man texted ‘...take y’all with a smile on my face’ before shooting death
crash
Nacogdoches woman dies in Rusk County crash
The IRS is warning parents not to throw away Letter 6419 when it arrives in the mail.
IRS warns parents not to toss important tax document
A sign at a Walmart store is pictured Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue...
Stranger at Walmart offered $500,000 for mother’s baby, police say
Timpthy Hill (Source: Nacogdoches County Jail website)
Nacogdoches police arrest 1 in connection with shooting incident on Eliza St.

Latest News

Lufkin ISD School Board approves employee retention incentives
Lufkin ISD School Board approves employee retention incentives
Most of the time when people sell things online, they do not know the person they are going to...
Whitehouse Police Department offers ‘safe spot’ for online purchase pick ups
Texas Election Law
New requirement causing some vote-by-mail applications to be rejected
Edgar Trial
Hemphill man texted ‘...take y’all with a smile on my face’ before shooting death
Perdomo Trial
Officers give account of response to shooting at Tyler shopping center in court