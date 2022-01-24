Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Monday 1-24-22
By Katie Vossler
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 4:44 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  Clouds are increasing early this morning and temperatures are starting out in the 30s and 40s.  By late morning, rain will begin to move in to East Texas from the southwest and spread across much of the region through the day.  Most of the rain will be light to moderate, but it could be a good, soaking rain for many places, especially Deep East Texas.  Temperatures today will warm into the mid 50s by midday and stay steady through the afternoon.  Rain will last most of the day and a few showers could last overnight into tomorrow morning.  Skies will gradually clear tomorrow and sunshine will continue through midweek.  Wednesday will be chilly with highs in the 40s, then we gradually warm until the end of the week.  Another cold front is on the way Friday morning, but only a slight chance for rain with this front.

Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Sunday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips 1-23-22
Sunday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips 1-23-22
