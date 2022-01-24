Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
On the move: Jake Griedl leaving Marshall after three seasons

Marshall Mavericks
By Caleb Beames
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 12:53 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Marshall is looking for a new athletic director and head football coach after Jake Griedl accepted the same job at Bastrop.

Griedl finished his time at Marshall with a 20-13 record. The Mavericks made it to the playoff twice under Griedl’s time as head coach. He was an assistant for the district the two seasons prior to taking over the role as head coach.

Griedl will take over a Bastrop team that went 4-7, losing in the 5A D2 Bi-District round.

