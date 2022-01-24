Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Nationwide Manhunt: $60k reward offered for suspect in killing of Texas deputy constable

A $60k reward offered for information on Oscar Rosales who is the suspect in the murder of Precinct 5 Cpl. Charles Galloway.(Harris County Sheriff's Office)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 3:29 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities in Texas are offering a $60,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of Oscar Rosales, 51, the man accused of shooting and killing Harris County Precinct 5 Deputy Constable Charles Calloway, 47.

Authorities say Rosales exited his vehicle and fired multiple round at Galloway before driving off. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Harris County Precinct 5 Constable Ted Heap said Galloway had been with his office for more than 12 years and had mentored and trained numerous younger officers. He is survived by a daughter and sister.

Anyone with information on Rosales’ whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS.

