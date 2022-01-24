Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Pfizer CEO hopes COVID vaccines become annual doses like flu shots

In this Monday, Nov. 9, 2020 file photo, a general view of Pfizer Manufacturing Belgium in...
In this Monday, Nov. 9, 2020 file photo, a general view of Pfizer Manufacturing Belgium in Puurs, Belgium. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo, file)(Virginia Mayo | AP)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 12:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The COVID-19 vaccine could eventually become a yearly shot like the flu vaccine – at least, that is the hope of Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla.

In an interview with an Israeli news outlet published Jan. 22, Bourla said he wants people to receive an annual COVID-19 vaccine instead of getting a booster every several months.

Bourla said it would be easier to convince people to get vaccinated that way.

“Once a year, it is easier to convince people to do it. It is easier for people to remember. From a public health situation, it is an ideal solution,” he told The Times of Israel.

Right now, Pfizer is looking to create a vaccine that protects against omicron and other variants.

Three studies released Friday offered more evidence that COVID-19 vaccines are effective against omicron, at least among people who received booster shots.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Timpthy Hill (Source: Nacogdoches County Jail website)
Nacogdoches police arrest 1 in connection with shooting incident on Eliza St.
A surveillance camera captured this image of the suspect in an identity theft case that is...
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office searching for man who used stolen ID to cash bogus check
crash
Nacogdoches woman dies in Rusk County crash
The cruise liner Crystal Symphony leaves the harbor in Charleston, S.C. on May, 21, 2013....
Cruise ship changes course after US judge orders seizure
Pictured is Hawkins Police Chief Manfred Gilow. (Source: KLTV Staff)
Foreign journalist comes to Hawkins in hopes of writing book about police chief

Latest News

FILE - Rioters face off with police at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
Social media figure gets home detention in Capitol riot case
Detectives in North Carolina are investigating reports of a Domino’s delivery driver being shot...
Domino’s delivery driver finds bullet in her hair after car was shot, reports say
Researchers found just 10 minutes a day of modest-to-vigorous exercise could prevent about...
Modest activity can prolong life, study says
This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
Defense: Chauvin called ‘all of the shots’ when Floyd killed
A member of the medical staff wearing full PPE brushes a patient's teeth in the Covid-19...
Hope seen once the omicron wave increases global immunity