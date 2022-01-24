Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
State-ranked Lufkin, Jacksonville set for key 16-5A matchup Tuesday night

By Caleb Beames
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 4:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - State-ranked No.21 Lufkin will travel to Jacksonville Tuesday night for a key basketball game.

Lufkin and Jacksonville are both 3-0 in district play and with the first round of district ending Friday the winner of the Tuesday night matchup will hold the lead as teams start to prepare for playoffs.

The game will tip off in Jacksonville at 7 p.m. JISD is expecting a sellout and tickets will kit be available at the gate. All tickets must be purchased online here.

