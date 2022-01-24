Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Texas Health and Human Services Commission offering hiring bonuses

Medical grants graphic.
Medical grants graphic.(WLUC)
By Heather Falls
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Health and Human Services Commission is offering up to $5,000 in hiring bonuses for certain health care positions at state supported living centers and state hospitals across Texas.

“We want to recruit qualified, motivated health care professionals to help support residents in our state supported living centers and patients at our state hospitals,” said Scott Schalchlin, deputy executive commissioner for Texas HHSC’s Health and Specialty Care System.

“Many people right now are looking for a new career or taking that next step in their current career. We have some great opportunities for people who are interested in working in an environment where they can make a true difference in the lives of others every single day.”

  • New RNs can qualify for $5,000 bonuses
  • Eligible LVN new hires could receive $3,500
  • DSPs and PNAs may qualify for $2,500 hiring bonuses

State supported living centers provide residential services for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, while state hospitals provide inpatient psychiatric care for adults, children and adolescents, according to state health officials.

The Brenham State School in Washington County is a facility in the Brazos Valley offering the incentive to health care workers.

Other facilities included are in the following cities: Abilene, Austin, Big Spring, Brenham, Corpus Christi, Denton, El Paso, Kerrville, Lubbock, Lufkin, Mexia, Richmond, Rusk, San Angelo, San Antonio, Terrell, Vernon, Waco and Wichita Falls.

To apply, visit the Health and Specialty Care System jobs page on the HHSC website.

Those with questions can e-mail healthcareers@hhsc.state.tx.us.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timpthy Hill (Source: Nacogdoches County Jail website)
Nacogdoches police arrest 1 in connection with shooting incident on Eliza St.
crash
Nacogdoches woman dies in Rusk County crash
The IRS is warning parents not to throw away Letter 6419 when it arrives in the mail.
IRS warns parents not to toss important tax document
A surveillance camera captured this image of the suspect in an identity theft case that is...
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office searching for man who used stolen ID to cash bogus check
The most unusual find was a three-feet long caiman being kept in the home.
Drugs seized, large reptile confiscated from Kilgore man’s home

Latest News

Chairished Blessings, the February 11 fundraiser for Love In The Name of Christ in Nacogdoches...
Chairished Blessings fundraiser helps those who have fallen on hard times
The State is trying to help with the shortage of school bus driver problem .
DPS waiver for CDLs to assist with bus driver shortages sparking interest
Texas A&M study finds repeated exposure to disasters negatively impacts mental health
Texas A&M study finds repeated exposure to disasters negatively impacts mental health
Restaurant Woes
East Texas restaurants continue to struggle through pandemic
School Bus
CDL School Bus Drivers