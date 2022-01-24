Texas Health and Human Services Commission offering hiring bonuses

AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Health and Human Services Commission is offering up to $5,000 in hiring bonuses for certain health care positions at state supported living centers and state hospitals across Texas.

“We want to recruit qualified, motivated health care professionals to help support residents in our state supported living centers and patients at our state hospitals,” said Scott Schalchlin, deputy executive commissioner for Texas HHSC’s Health and Specialty Care System.

“Many people right now are looking for a new career or taking that next step in their current career. We have some great opportunities for people who are interested in working in an environment where they can make a true difference in the lives of others every single day.”

New RNs can qualify for $5,000 bonuses

Eligible LVN new hires could receive $3,500

DSPs and PNAs may qualify for $2,500 hiring bonuses

State supported living centers provide residential services for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, while state hospitals provide inpatient psychiatric care for adults, children and adolescents, according to state health officials.

The Brenham State School in Washington County is a facility in the Brazos Valley offering the incentive to health care workers.

Other facilities included are in the following cities: Abilene, Austin, Big Spring, Brenham, Corpus Christi, Denton, El Paso, Kerrville, Lubbock, Lufkin, Mexia, Richmond, Rusk, San Angelo, San Antonio, Terrell, Vernon, Waco and Wichita Falls.

To apply, visit the Health and Specialty Care System jobs page on the HHSC website.

Those with questions can e-mail healthcareers@hhsc.state.tx.us.

