Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Texas hostages escaped synagogue as FBI SWAT team rushed in

ARCHIVO - La sinagoga de la Congregación Beth Israel, el 16 de enero de 2022, en Colleyville,...
ARCHIVO - La sinagoga de la Congregación Beth Israel, el 16 de enero de 2022, en Colleyville, Texas. Los líderes judíos están pidiendo una fuerte participación en los servicios de adoración este fin de semana como una declaración de desafío contra el creciente antisemitismo. Las llamadas se producen después del enfrentamiento de 10 horas del sábado pasado en la Congregación Beth Israel en Colleyville, Texas, donde las autoridades dicen que el ciudadano británico Malik Faisal Akram expresó teorías de conspiración antisemitas mientras retenía a cuatro personas como rehenes.(Brandon Wade | (AP Photo/Brandon Wade, File))
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEYVILLE, Texas (AP) - An FBI official says that in the final moments of a 10-hour standoff with a gunman at a Texas synagogue, the remaining hostages and the officials trying to negotiate their release took “near simultaneous plans of action,” with the hostages escaping as an FBI tactical team moved in.

Authorities say Malik Faisal Akram, a British citizen, took four hostages during morning services at Congregation Beth Israel in the Dallas-area suburb of Colleyville on Jan. 15.

Matt DeSarno, the FBI’s special agent in charge in Dallas, said at a news conference Friday that as the hostages fled, the FBI rushed in and fatally shot Akram.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timpthy Hill (Source: Nacogdoches County Jail website)
Nacogdoches police arrest 1 in connection with shooting incident on Eliza St.
A surveillance camera captured this image of the suspect in an identity theft case that is...
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office searching for man who used stolen ID to cash bogus check
crash
Nacogdoches woman dies in Rusk County crash
The cruise liner Crystal Symphony leaves the harbor in Charleston, S.C. on May, 21, 2013....
Cruise ship changes course after US judge orders seizure
Pictured is Hawkins Police Chief Manfred Gilow. (Source: KLTV Staff)
Foreign journalist comes to Hawkins in hopes of writing book about police chief

Latest News

Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran
East Texas Now: Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran talks candidacy to replace U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert
The pilot of a small plane and a paraglider died after a midair collision near Houston.
NTSB: Paraglider not on controller’s radar before collision
The Justice Department says a Texas man has been arrested on charges of posting threatening...
Texas man charged with election threats to Georgia officials
Authorities say a driver shot and killed a Houston-area deputy during an early-morning traffic...
Driver fatally shoots Houston-area deputy before fleeing