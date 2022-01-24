Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WebXtra: Chairished Blessings fundraiser helps those fallen on hard times



By Donna McCollum
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Chairished Blessings, the February 11 fundraiser for Love In The Name of Christ in Nacogdoches promises to be fun, filling with a buffet dinner, and provide an opportunity to leave with a refurbished piece of furniture.

The pieces that will be on display receive the transformation at a Love INC warehouse. Volunteers Jim Fleming and Frank Whitehead busily sand, saw, paint and varnish furniture donated to the Warehouse Ministry.

Some selections go directly into clients’ homes who fell on bad times. Other pieces are sold in Chairished Blessings.

Like so many non-profits the 2021 event was postponed. This year’s event is made possible thanks to generous corporate sponsorship from Cal-Tex and Pilgrim’s Pride.

KTRE’S Donna McCollum provides a warehouse sneak peek into the repurposing magic performed. Her tour guide is Love INC’s CEO, Patti Goodrum.

The remaining tickets for Chairished Blessings are on sale now at the event’s website.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.


