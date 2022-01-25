Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

ABC’s Dr. Jen Ashton discusses hope the pandemic is becoming an endemic

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 2:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - ABC Chief Medical Correspondent, Dr. Jennifer Ashton joined East Texas Now’s Jeremy G. Butler with an update on the coronavirus and the Omicron variant.

Ashton said physicians and epidemiologists are looking forward to the time when COVID-19 becomes an endemic like the flu rather than a pandemic. She said the flu “is around, it’s not disappearing, but we have learned to live with the virus with certain expectations.

Ashton said Omicron spread so fast that it did make a dent in the “herd immunity concept”. She said there are hopes we’re closer to a significant portion of the world population having some degree of immunity.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

crash
Nacogdoches woman dies in Rusk County crash
The IRS is warning parents not to throw away Letter 6419 when it arrives in the mail.
IRS warns parents not to toss important tax document
Timpthy Hill (Source: Nacogdoches County Jail website)
Nacogdoches police arrest 1 in connection with shooting incident on Eliza St.
The most unusual find was a three-feet long caiman being kept in the home.
Drugs seized, large reptile confiscated from Kilgore man’s home
A sign at a Walmart store is pictured Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue...
Stranger at Walmart offered $500,000 for mother’s baby, police say

Latest News

WEBXTRA: Nacogdoches mayor gives input on Low Income Housing Tax Credit proposals
Nacogdoches mayor gives input on Low Income Housing Tax Credit proposals
WEBXTRA: Nacogdoches mayor gives input on Low Income Housing Tax Credit proposals
WEBXTRA: Nacogdoches mayor gives input on Low Income Housing Tax Credit proposals
What we know about the 137,122 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in East Texas
Dominique Sheffield has been arrested.
Man charged with murder after 2 found shot in Longview neighborhood
Matthew Edgar
Hemphill man texted ‘...take y’all with a smile on my face’ before shooting death