First Alert: Clearing skies will lead to a light freeze tonight

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - With skies clearing out overnight, we will be in store for a light freeze as many locales will drop into the lower 30′s.

Wednesday will feature a cool sunshine as blue skies return in full force. Look for daytime highs to only reach the lower 50′s with a northeast breeze at 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday will feature increasing clouds and seasonally cool temperatures with highs in the middle 50′s.

We will then monitor the arrival of our next cold front, slated for early Friday morning. Since this frontal boundary will have limited moisture to work with, very little, if any, rainfall is expected. That is reflected in our rain chance, which is only 20% at this time.

Once this cold front moves through, cool, northerly winds will ensue, ushering in another fresh batch of cooler, drier air to wrap up the week and kick-start the weekend.

After a light freeze on Saturday morning, the combination of abundant sunshine and light, southwesterly winds will lead to a nice warm-up. We are looking at daytime highs to top out around 60-degrees by Saturday afternoon before climbing into the middle 60′s by Sunday afternoon.

After a great looking weekend, increasing clouds and modest rain chances look to enter the picture by next early next week as increasing moisture levels combine with some passing disturbances to bring back some better chances to get wet.

