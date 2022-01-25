Grapeland man pleads guilty to involvement in hot vehicle death

CROCKETT, Texas (KTRE) - A man has pleaded guilty for his part in the death of David Bradley Dunn, who was found dead on the ground next to a pickup on a private road in Grapeland in July 2020.

Dylan Shaw Duhon and Ashley Lynn Langham were each charged with criminally negligent homicide and possession of controlled substance.

Duhon pleaded guilty on Jan. 4 and accepted a 10-year deferred adjudication sentence. Langham was never indicted.

According to the affidavit, Dunn was unconscious in the back seat of a pickup all day in the heat. The affidavit stated leaving him in the truck during the heat of the day led to Dunn’s death.

