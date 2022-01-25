Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Grapeland man pleads guilty to involvement in hot vehicle death

Dylan Duhon
Dylan Duhon(Houston County Sheriff's Office)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 4:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CROCKETT, Texas (KTRE) - A man has pleaded guilty for his part in the death of David Bradley Dunn, who was found dead on the ground next to a pickup on a private road in Grapeland in July 2020.

Dylan Shaw Duhon and Ashley Lynn Langham were each charged with criminally negligent homicide and possession of controlled substance.

Duhon pleaded guilty on Jan. 4 and accepted a 10-year deferred adjudication sentence. Langham was never indicted.

According to the affidavit, Dunn was unconscious in the back seat of a pickup all day in the heat. The affidavit stated leaving him in the truck during the heat of the day led to Dunn’s death.

Previous: Houston County grand jury indicts pair in connection with adult who died in hot vehicle

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

crash
Nacogdoches woman dies in Rusk County crash
The IRS is warning parents not to throw away Letter 6419 when it arrives in the mail.
IRS warns parents not to toss important tax document
Timpthy Hill (Source: Nacogdoches County Jail website)
Nacogdoches police arrest 1 in connection with shooting incident on Eliza St.
The most unusual find was a three-feet long caiman being kept in the home.
Drugs seized, large reptile confiscated from Kilgore man’s home
A sign at a Walmart store is pictured Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue...
Stranger at Walmart offered $500,000 for mother’s baby, police say

Latest News

Lee Jung-jae stars in "Squid Game" as Seong Gi-hun.
Netflix confirms ‘Squid Game’ will be back for season 2
Dewey Collier talks to ETN's Jeremy Butler about his candidacy for the Texas House of...
Candidate for Texas House District 5 Dewey Collier explains his platform
WEBXTRA: Nacogdoches mayor gives input on Low Income Housing Tax Credit proposals
Nacogdoches mayor gives input on Low Income Housing Tax Credit proposals
WEBXTRA: Nacogdoches mayor gives input on Low Income Housing Tax Credit proposals
WEBXTRA: Nacogdoches mayor gives input on Low Income Housing Tax Credit proposals