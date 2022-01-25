Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

‘Mahomes magic’ helping boost ticket prices ahead of Sunday’s game against Bengals

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15). (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15). (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)(Ed Zurga | AP)
By Michael Coleman and Stephanie Frazier
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 9:59 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - It’s the Chiefs and the Bengals in the AFC championship game Sunday. Last time Cincinnati was this good was back in 1988, so fans are lining up to watch.

As for KC, the Mahomes Era includes a Super Bowl win. plus two trips, and knocking on the door for the fourth. So it’s easy to see why the demand for tickets to Sunday’s matchup with the Bengals is sky high.

Jason Durbin, VP of Ticket Operations in KC, says, “the high prices reflect a record-high demand of people wanting to witness ‘Mahomes Magic’ in person.”

According to our sister station KCTV in Kansas City, Missouri, the lowest ticket prices found on the secondary ticket sites at the moment are around $475, and that could go up by Sunday’s game.

As for the magic, Number 15 makes it all sound so simple; he’s not concerned with ticket prices; he’s focused on the win.

“I think it’s this, we’re going to get in field goal range. That’s all we can do at that moment, try to find a way to get in field-goal range, and we have that belief. We have the belief that we’re gonna do it. Take it back to year we lost the AFC championship game and we got in field goal range in like 18 seconds, something like that. You have to have to believe. If you’re not fighting you don’t deserve to be here. We knew that if we just could just give ourself a chance to get in Butker’s field-goal range, he was going to knock it in, and he did.”

Mahomes won’t soon forget last night’s game.

“To win a game like this at Arrowhead... obviously Super Bowl is probably number one for me, but this was right up there, to be able to come back a couple of times, get points when we needed to get points. Score touchdowns, get field goals ... I will remember it forever,” he said.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timpthy Hill (Source: Nacogdoches County Jail website)
Nacogdoches police arrest 1 in connection with shooting incident on Eliza St.
crash
Nacogdoches woman dies in Rusk County crash
A surveillance camera captured this image of the suspect in an identity theft case that is...
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office searching for man who used stolen ID to cash bogus check
The IRS is warning parents not to throw away Letter 6419 when it arrives in the mail.
IRS warns parents not to toss important tax document
The cruise liner Crystal Symphony leaves the harbor in Charleston, S.C. on May, 21, 2013....
Cruise ship changes course after US judge orders seizure

Latest News

Trinity Valley vs Angelina
Nail biters in Shands Gym as AC squads fall to nationally ranked Kilgore TVCC
Jeremy Jenkins (Source: KTRE Sports)
Tenaha AD Jeremy Jenkins headed to Harmony Eagles as head coach, athletic director
The SSISD school board approved the hiring of new Athletic Director/Head Football Coach Brandon...
Sulphur Springs board hires new head coach Brandon Faircloth to replace retired Owens
State-ranked No.21 Lufkin will travel to Jacksonville Tuesday night for a key basketball game.
State-ranked Lufkin, Jacksonville set for key 16-5A matchup Tuesday night