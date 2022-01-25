‘Mahomes magic’ helping boost ticket prices ahead of Sunday’s game against Bengals

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - It’s the Chiefs and the Bengals in the AFC championship game Sunday. Last time Cincinnati was this good was back in 1988, so fans are lining up to watch.

As for KC, the Mahomes Era includes a Super Bowl win. plus two trips, and knocking on the door for the fourth. So it’s easy to see why the demand for tickets to Sunday’s matchup with the Bengals is sky high.

Jason Durbin, VP of Ticket Operations in KC, says, “the high prices reflect a record-high demand of people wanting to witness ‘Mahomes Magic’ in person.”

According to our sister station KCTV in Kansas City, Missouri, the lowest ticket prices found on the secondary ticket sites at the moment are around $475, and that could go up by Sunday’s game.

As for the magic, Number 15 makes it all sound so simple; he’s not concerned with ticket prices; he’s focused on the win.

“I think it’s this, we’re going to get in field goal range. That’s all we can do at that moment, try to find a way to get in field-goal range, and we have that belief. We have the belief that we’re gonna do it. Take it back to year we lost the AFC championship game and we got in field goal range in like 18 seconds, something like that. You have to have to believe. If you’re not fighting you don’t deserve to be here. We knew that if we just could just give ourself a chance to get in Butker’s field-goal range, he was going to knock it in, and he did.”

Mahomes won’t soon forget last night’s game.

“To win a game like this at Arrowhead... obviously Super Bowl is probably number one for me, but this was right up there, to be able to come back a couple of times, get points when we needed to get points. Score touchdowns, get field goals ... I will remember it forever,” he said.

