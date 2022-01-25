Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Man charged with murder after 2 found shot in Longview neighborhood

Dominique Sheffield has been arrested.
Dominique Sheffield has been arrested.(Longview Police Department)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 3:09 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview Police Department has charged a man with murder after an incident on Monday night.

Police are investigating a shooting in the 2200 block of South Twelfth Street. At 11:23 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to the shooting call. When officers arrived, they found two victims with multiple gunshot wounds. They were both taken to a local hospital where one of the victims, 32-year-old Cedric Evers, died.

The second victim is currently listed as stable.

During the investigation, Longview Police Detectives developed a suspect and got a murder warrant for Dominique Donshay Sheffield, 28, of Tyler. Sheffield was later located by the Smith County Sheriff’s Office and was booked into their jail on the murder warrant with a $2,000,000 bond, as well as on numerous unrelated charges.

If you have any information on this shooting, contact Longview Police at 903-237-1110.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

crash
Nacogdoches woman dies in Rusk County crash
The IRS is warning parents not to throw away Letter 6419 when it arrives in the mail.
IRS warns parents not to toss important tax document
Timpthy Hill (Source: Nacogdoches County Jail website)
Nacogdoches police arrest 1 in connection with shooting incident on Eliza St.
The most unusual find was a three-feet long caiman being kept in the home.
Drugs seized, large reptile confiscated from Kilgore man’s home
A sign at a Walmart store is pictured Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue...
Stranger at Walmart offered $500,000 for mother’s baby, police say

Latest News

WEBXTRA: Nacogdoches mayor gives input on Low Income Housing Tax Credit proposals
Nacogdoches mayor gives input on Low Income Housing Tax Credit proposals
WEBXTRA: Nacogdoches mayor gives input on Low Income Housing Tax Credit proposals
WEBXTRA: Nacogdoches mayor gives input on Low Income Housing Tax Credit proposals
What we know about the 137,122 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in East Texas
Matthew Edgar
Hemphill man texted ‘...take y’all with a smile on my face’ before shooting death