By Katie Vossler
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 4:22 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  It is a very foggy start out there with visibility reduced to less than a mile.  The fog and some drizzle will stick around until late morning with temperatures in the 40s.  A cold front is moving through this morning and winds will be breezy at times out of the northeast behind the front.  Temperatures will still reach the mid 50s today, but cooler air filters in for tomorrow.  Wednesday looks mostly sunny and cool with highs only reaching the upper 40s by afternoon.  Clouds increase again for the end of the week.  Another cold front is on the way for Friday morning.  Only a slight chance for rain with this front, then a brief cool down for Friday afternoon before temperatures rebound quickly this weekend.

