Nacogdoches mayor gives input on Low Income Housing Tax Credit proposals

By Donna McCollum and Christian Terry
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 3:21 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - In the city of Nacogdoches, four Low Income Housing Tax Credit proposals are on the table. All locations are within the northeast ward, an area showing very little affordable type housing.

Specific locations are in the vicinity of Maroney Drive and University Drive which is down the street from the Kenbrook Subdivision.

The issue, expected to have its opponents, was addressed in Mayor Jimmy Mize ‘State of the City’ address at the Nacogdoches Chamber’s Stakeholder’s call.

KTRE’S Donna McCollum monitored the meeting and shares what Mize said about the LIHTC proposals.

The city council will receive an overview on the proposed projects Feb. 1 in a workshop setting. No action will be taken. Later in the week on Feb. 3 at 5:30 at the Recreation Center contractors will explain their proposals and will be available to answer questions.

