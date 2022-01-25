Nail biters in Shands Gym as AC squads fall to nationally ranked Kilgore TVCC

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Angelina College men’s and women’s teams gave all they could against nationally ranked squads Monday night in a basketball doubleheader.

In the women’s action, the Lady Runners lost to #12 Trinity Valley 70-69. Lovietta Walker led the way with 24 points, 19 of those happening in the third and fourth quarters. TVCC took a 43-40 lead into the break and built that lead to 61-46 before Angelina made a comeback. The game was tied at 69 late when Niyah Page was fouled with 4 seconds left. The sophomore gave the Lady Cardinals the one point lead and Walker was not able to make a last second shot to win.

On the men’s side, Angelina had their five-game winning streak ended with a 64-53 loss to #2 Kilgore. Angelina was led in scoring by Caleb Johnson who tallied 18 points. Kilgore was led by DaVeon Thomas who finished with 23 points.

