Possible human remains found in Hunt Co.

Deputies and investigators located "what appeared to be a human skull."
By KXII Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 3:15 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
HUNT COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office and Texas Rangers are investigating after suspected human remains were found over the weekend.

Hunt County Sheriff Terry Jones said on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022 the sheriff’s office was dispatched to County Road 1060, northwest of Greenville, where deputies and investigators located “what appeared to be a human skull”.

Deputies and investigators searched the area and no other remains were located.

The skull was sent to The University of North Texas for identification.

Anyone with information that could help with the investigation is asked to call the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office at 903-453-6838.

