Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Sheriff’s deputy fatally hit while blocking Houston ramp

Sgt. Gutierrez was a 20-year veteran of the Harris County Sheriff's Office in the Houston area.
Sgt. Gutierrez was a 20-year veteran of the Harris County Sheriff's Office in the Houston area.(Harris County Sheriff's Office)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 10:44 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) - Authorities say a sheriff’s deputy was fatally struck by a vehicle as he stood by his motorcycle while blocking traffic from a Houston highway exit ramp.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said that Sgt. Ramon Gutierrez died after being flown to a hospital. The crash happened just before 12:30 a.m.  Monday. Gutierrez was struck while working an off-duty job escorting heavy machinery.

Gonzalez said the driver fled but was was later stopped by another deputy. He said Lavillia Spry was arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter, failure to stop and render aid and evading.

Jail records don’t list an attorney for her.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

crash
Nacogdoches woman dies in Rusk County crash
The IRS is warning parents not to throw away Letter 6419 when it arrives in the mail.
IRS warns parents not to toss important tax document
Timpthy Hill (Source: Nacogdoches County Jail website)
Nacogdoches police arrest 1 in connection with shooting incident on Eliza St.
The most unusual find was a three-feet long caiman being kept in the home.
Drugs seized, large reptile confiscated from Kilgore man’s home
A surveillance camera captured this image of the suspect in an identity theft case that is...
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office searching for man who used stolen ID to cash bogus check

Latest News

A $60k reward offered for information on Oscar Rosales who is the suspect in the murder of...
Man ID’d, sought in fatal shooting of Houston-area deputy
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Tuesday’s Weather: Dense fog advisory until 10 a.m.
A sign at a Walmart store is pictured Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue...
Stranger at Walmart offered $500,000 for mother’s baby, police say
Sansom and his team studied over 1,100 people from the greater Houston area and their responses...
Texas A&M study finds repeated exposure to disasters negatively impacts mental health