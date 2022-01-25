Tenaha AD Jeremy Jenkins headed to Harmony Eagles as head coach, athletic director

BIG SANDY, Texas (KLTV) - The Harmony Eagles have hired a new athletic director and head football coach.

Jeremy Jenkins is moving over to Harmony after having spent two seasons in the same position at Tenaha ISD. Prior to his time at Tenaha, he coached at Mount Enterprise.

Harmony’s previous coach was Tim Russell. Russell recently retired, then took job at Grace Community last week.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.