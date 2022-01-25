Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Trial begins for Hemphill man accused of killing woman

Matthew Edgar
Matthew Edgar((Source: Sabine County Sheriff's Office))
By Sevrin Lavenstein
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 12:24 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HEMPHILL, Texas (KTRE) - A Hemphill man is on trial, accused of shooting and killing a 19-year-old woman.

Matthew Hoy Edgar, 25, is charged with murder. He was arrested in November 2020 in connection with the death of Livye Lewis, 19.

According to testimony in court on Monday, investigators said Lewis was found dead on FM 83, about 2.5 miles east of Hemphill. She had a gunshot wound to the neck.

Edgar was found in the same area lying in the fetal position and bloody. According to court testimony, Edgar was taken by ambulance to a hospital. Edgar said he remembered drinking on the porch and awoke in the ambulance. Investigators say Edgar cried when he learned Lewis was dead.

According to court testimony, Edgar and Lewis were at a party and an argument started regarding Lewis’ conversations with another man. After everyone had left the party, Lewis was on her way to Hemphill when Edgar caught up to her. Lewis was found dead in the vehicle at the side of the road, but there was no evidence of a wreck.

Previous report: Man charged with murder after woman found dead in Sabine County

