Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

Here is the latest forecast from your First Alert Weather Team.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 11:53 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Tuesday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Overcast skies turn to partly cloudy and mostly sunny skies this afternoon. Highs today in the mid 50s with a northeast breeze. Clear skies stick around for the overnight hours and allow temperatures to drop back down into the 30s and upper 20s for tomorrow morning. The cooler start to the day will keep afternoon temps cooler tomorrow as well, we’ll see highs in the upper 40s and low 50s for Wednesday. We’ve put rain back in the forecast for later in the week, a low chance for Thursday night/early Friday, and then we stay dry into the weekend. As for the weekend forecast, we’ll be looking at mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the 60s. By next Monday, we’ll add rain back to the forecast but keep temps in the 60s to start the week.

Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
