Two sidewalk projects coming to Nacogdoches Streets

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) -Two sidewalk projects are coming on East Starr Avenue from Mound Street to Cardinal Street and the West Side of North Street from Starr Avenue to North State Loop 224.

These plans will help state meet its goal of creating accessible and more pedestrian friendly routes.

TxDot spokesperson Rhonda Oaks said the projects are funded through the road to zero program. The road to zero campaign aims to reduce the number of deaths on Texas roadways in half by the year 2035 and to zero by the year 2050.

“Especially in college towns like Nacogdoches where you know there is a lot of pedestrian traffic. And the safety of that pedestrian traffic is a major concern for us. So having the opportunity to construct these sidewalks is beneficial to the public, it’s beneficial to the college and the city and for TxDot. I mean that’s our goal, to provide safe access,” Oaks said.

Oaks said TxDot is aware of the increase in pedestrian related fatalities that occurred on Nacogdoches roadways this past year.

“We encourage motorists one to stay alert for pedestrians and pedestrians when there’s sidewalks, always use the sidewalks, and always keep your eyes on those motorists around you,” Oaks said.

Texas Transportation Commissioners approved these two projects in August 2021. Oaks hopes to continue these efforts.

“If they haven’t already started on these areas, you’ll be able to see where there’s probably some work already begun. Although, you might not be seeing that major construction yet,” Oaks said.

Oaks said TxDot is considering other potential areas to add sidewalks for their 2023 fiscal year ADA funding. These locations in Nacogdoches include Park Street, West Starr Avenue, and MLK Boulevard.

