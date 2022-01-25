Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Two unidentified males found in abandoned oil tanker in Guadalupe County

Crime scene tape
Crime scene tape(WEEK)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GUADALUPE COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - A gruesome scene was found Monday afternoon by a TxDOT worker in Guadalupe County.

The worker found the bodies at 3:46 p.m. Monday at the 8900 block of Highway 90 in an abandoned oil tanker truck.

At the scene, two identified males were found, according to authorities.

With help from the Seguin Fire Department, Guadalupe County Fire Marshal Office and Schertz Fire Department, they were able to deem the air quality safe enough to remove the bodies.

Press Release 1/25/2022

Posted by Guadalupe County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, January 25, 2022

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office at (830) 379-1224 or the Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-877-403-8477 (TIPS).

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Edgar
Hemphill man texted ‘...take y’all with a smile on my face’ before shooting death
crash
Nacogdoches woman dies in Rusk County crash
The IRS is warning parents not to throw away Letter 6419 when it arrives in the mail.
IRS warns parents not to toss important tax document
A sign at a Walmart store is pictured Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue...
Stranger at Walmart offered $500,000 for mother’s baby, police say
Timpthy Hill (Source: Nacogdoches County Jail website)
Nacogdoches police arrest 1 in connection with shooting incident on Eliza St.

Latest News

Lufkin ISD School Board approves employee retention incentives
Lufkin ISD School Board approves employee retention incentives
Most of the time when people sell things online, they do not know the person they are going to...
Whitehouse Police Department offers ‘safe spot’ for online purchase pick ups
Southmayd residents not happy with potential new solar farm home
Solar development company eyeing land in Southmayd
Texas Election Law
New requirement causing some vote-by-mail applications to be rejected
Edgar Trial
Hemphill man texted ‘...take y’all with a smile on my face’ before shooting death