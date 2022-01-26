Autopsy photos, DNA evidence reviewed at Hemphill man’s murder trial

HEMPHILL, Texas (KTRE) - The trial of a Hemphill man accused of shooting and killing a 19-year-old woman continued Wednesday.

Wednesday, the court viewed autopsy photos of Livye Lewis at the trial of Matthew Hoy Edgar.

The judge originally granted the defense a running objection to showing the photos, but later reversed it citing judicial economy and the photos were shown.

In one of the photos, an x-ray showed Livye Lewis’ humerus was fractured. The doctor who performed the autopsy on Lewis said this would have been caused by trauma from the bullet and it is her opinion that Lewis died from a gunshot wound.

Edgar appeared to show no emotion as the photos were shown.

The court also heard about DNA profiles pulled from various items.

DNA results from blood on Edgar’s chin from the day showed it was not Lewis’s blood. Results from blood on Edgar’s forehead showed a mixture of two people’s DNA profiles, but Lewis’s was not among the two. The gear shifter in Livye Lewis’ car had her DNA on it, but not Edgar’s.

Three different DNA samples were also collected from Edgar’s pants at the hospital. Sample A had three profiles on it, including Edgar but not Lewis. Sample B had both Lewis and Edgar’s DNA on it. Sample C was only Edgars.

