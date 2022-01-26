Better East Texas: Help is still wanted

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Help is still wanted. Texas is one of four states that have recovered all of the jobs lost during the early days of the pandemic. The other states are Utah, Idaho, and Arizona.

Nothing against those states but Texas is nearly three times larger – population-wise – than those other states combined. Texas truly is the darling of the late pandemic recovery. And that recovery is a result of a load of factors. It wasn’t one person, one industry, or no one giant catalyst, but rather, it was a climate for job creation and quality of life that most other states don’t enjoy.

Now is a great time to gain additional training and work for a promotion and maybe a better job. But make it something you enjoy that folds well with your gifts, and you will have a career.

If there is a criticism of the seemingly endless job-hoping movement it is that people will leave one job for another that may pay a bit more but is an insult to their gifts and skills. Or the new job offers no long-term prospects. It is short-sighted to move that way professionally, and eventually, it will show up in true job satisfaction and performance.

So, Texas is the right place in what is arguably the right time for more job creation and more job enrichment. If you apply that to yourself personally then look beyond the quick fix and the eye candy and find the job that will be truly meaningful in your life. Then go after it. It will strengthen all businesses and make for a Better East Texas.

