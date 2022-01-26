Crews start demolition on old College Station City Hall

College Station, Texas (KBTX) - Crews began demolition on the exterior of the old College Station City Hall Tuesday morning.

College Station City Manager Bryan Woods joined First News at Four to talk about what’s next. Woods said he’s excited to see this stage of construction begin.

“Today is a big day. They’ve got the excavator out there and they are taking down the ceilings and walls. They’re right in the old council chambers, so it’s pretty exciting. This is real progress,” said Woods.

After about six weeks of demolition and cleanup, officials say the site will be cleared and ready to start the next phase of the project.

“We want to have the green area done so people can come out and use it. We’re hoping to have a a lot of fun game days on the space in the fall,” Woods said.

Woods says that he is confident that the green space will be open by the fall.

