First Alert: Increasing clouds and remaining chilly in east Texas

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - It has been a cool sunshine today as it has been light jacket weather all day long in the Piney Woods.

It will be a cold night as clouds will be on the increase from central Texas overnight. This veil of clouds will act as a blanket in the atmosphere, which should keep our overnight lows just a few degrees above the freezing mark.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with just a few peeks of sunshine. Due to the passing clouds and a light, northeasterly breeze, daytime highs on Thursday will remain on the chilly side as we top out in the middle 50′s.

We will then monitor the arrival of our next cold front, slated for early Friday morning. Since this frontal boundary will have limited moisture to work with, we have taken out any prospects for rain as it will be a dry frontal passage.

Once this cold front moves through, cool, northerly winds will ensue, ushering in another fresh batch of cooler, drier air to wrap up the week and kick-start the weekend.

After a light freeze on Saturday morning, the combination of abundant sunshine and light, southwesterly winds will lead to milder weather returning this weekend. We are looking at daytime highs to top out around 60-degrees by Saturday afternoon before climbing into the upper 60′s by Sunday afternoon.

After a great looking weekend, our weather pattern will take on a shift next week, one that will bring us more moisture and increasing rain chances to our part of the state.

Forecasting rain odds this far out is usually a fluid situation, but at this point, our best odds to get wet look to be next Monday and Wednesday. Monday’s rain chance will be likely due to a passing storm system tapping into the return of deeper moisture levels to east Texas. This should give us a likely chance to get wet by Monday afternoon into Monday night.

We will then catch a lull on Tuesday before a stronger storm system and cold front move in Wednesday, bringing widespread rains to much of the state.

