Investigation reopened into 2012 disappearance of Nacogdoches man

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - We first spoke to the Daniels family in 2012. Since then, his mother has passed away never knowing what could have happened to her son.

Upon the persuasion by the Daniels family Ft. Bend detectives have reopened the cold case into Derrick Dwayne Daniels disappearance. The family met with the investigative team just yesterday.

Years ago, investigators looked for leads in Nacogdoches. This time they suspect foul play may have happened in the Houston area.

Daniels sister Jenneatta Daniels and the family patriarch, William Earl Daniels carry on the effort to find closure.

Daniels was last seen in the Mission Bend area of Ft Bend County. Anyone with information regarding this cold case is asked to call Ft. Bend County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at 281-341-4686 or Ft. Bend County Crime Stoppers at 281-342-8477.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.