Lufkin basketball takes control of 16-5A with 54-50 win over Jacksonville

By Caleb Beames
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 9:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - It was a game that was closer than head Coach JT McManus would’ve liked but winning on the road is not easy.

The No. 21 state-ranked Lufkin Panthers beat Jacksonville 54-50 Tuesday night to improve to 4-0 in district play, while the Indians dropped to 3-1.

Jacksonville took an early 13 to 12 lead after the first quarter but the Pack battled back and took a six point lead with just minutes to go until halftime. They could never pull away in the Indians tied it up 29- 29 heading into the break.

O’Ryan Hart hit two big three pointers In the third to give Lufkin the 45-38 lead going into the final quarter. Jacksonville would make a late rally and make it a three point game in the final minute. Christian Mumphrey hit a key free throw to give Lufkin the final 4 point lead they needed.

The Panthers will visit Huntsville on Friday to round out the first half of district before playing four of their final five games at home.

