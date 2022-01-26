Lufkin basketball takes control of 16-5A with 54-50 win over Jacksonville

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - It was a game that was closer than head Coach JT McManus would’ve liked but winning on the road is not easy.

The No. 21 state-ranked Lufkin Panthers beat Jacksonville 54-50 Tuesday night to improve to 4-0 in district play, while the Indians dropped to 3-1.

Jacksonville took an early 13 to 12 lead after the first quarter but the Pack battled back and took a six point lead with just minutes to go until halftime. They could never pull away in the Indians tied it up 29- 29 heading into the break.

O’Ryan Hart hit two big three pointers In the third to give Lufkin the 45-38 lead going into the final quarter. Jacksonville would make a late rally and make it a three point game in the final minute. Christian Mumphrey hit a key free throw to give Lufkin the final 4 point lead they needed.

The Panthers will visit Huntsville on Friday to round out the first half of district before playing four of their final five games at home.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.