Lufkin ISD School Board approves employee retention incentives

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin ISD has approved employee retention incentives within the district. Superintendent Lynn Torres with Lufkin ISD says the decision to approve employee retention incentives was a very strategic and necessary plan.

Employees will be awarded with three separate payments with the first disbursement starting in August or early September.

“So it’ll be $3,000 for professional employees, and there’ll be $1,500 for paraprofessionals all the way down to auxiliary, bus drivers, custodians, nutrition workers, everything like that,” said Torres.

Mari Guerrero with Lufkin ISD shared that she has seen first hand how challenging it can be for teachers trying to navigate through the pandemic.

“You know, I can’t imagine what teachers had to do to make it happen for their students,” said Guerrero

Torres also shared that this retention plan is also for newer teachers, who only know what it’s like to teach during a pandemic.

Part-time employees are included in the retention plan. The only requirement is that you need to be employed with Lufkin ISD at the end of the 2021-2022 school year.

