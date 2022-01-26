Nacogdoches man killed in 2 vehicle crash

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Tuesday morning crash left one person dead and one injured.

The crash occurred on Farm-to-Market Road 1878, approximately two miles northeast of Nacogdoches. The preliminary investigation indicates that at approximately 7:20 a.m., a 2018 Ford SUV was traveling southwest while a 2000 Nissan pickup was traveling northeast. The report states the SUV was passing multiple vehicles in a no passing zone. When the SUV approached the pickup, both vehicles swerved into the east ditch where they struck each other.

The driver of the SUV, Kelly Poole, 37, of Nacogdoches, was transported to Nacogdoches Medical Center for treatment.

The driver of the pickup, Hector Martinez, 41, Nacogdoches, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

