UK police arrest another 2 men over Texas hostage siege

The Congregation Beth Israel synagogue is shown, Jan. 16, 2022, in Colleyville, Texas. Jewish...
The Congregation Beth Israel synagogue is shown, Jan. 16, 2022, in Colleyville, Texas. Jewish leaders are calling for a strong turnout at worship services this weekend as a statement of defiance against growing antisemitism. The calls come after last Saturday's 10-hour standoff at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, where authorities say British national Malik Faisal Akram voiced antisemitic conspiracy theories while holding four people hostage.(Brandon Wade | (AP Photo/Brandon Wade, File))
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 10:54 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LONDON (AP) - British police say they have arrested another two men in the investigation into the hostage-taking incident at a Texas synagogue earlier this month.

Counter-terrorism Policing North West said the two men were arrested in the northern English city of Manchester. They were being held for questioning and have not yet been charged. Police did not disclose details about the two men.

British police do not release names and details of detainees until they are charged. The arrests came more than a week after a British man, Malik Faisal Akram, took four people hostage at the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue in the Texas suburb of Colleyville.

Malik Faisal Akram, 44, was shot dead by the FBI's elite Hostage Rescue Team after holding...
Malik Faisal Akram, 44, was shot dead by the FBI's elite Hostage Rescue Team after holding four hostages for more than 10 hours at Congregation Beth Israel synagogue in Colleyville, Texas.(CBS News/For CBS Affiliates only)

Akram was killed by multiple gunshot wounds. All four hostages were unharmed in the Jan. 15 siege.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

