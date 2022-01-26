Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Wednesday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Mostly sunny skies today with high temperatures reaching the low 50s this afternoon. Clouds roll back in tonight and stick around into tomorrow. It’ll be another cold start to the day tomorrow, but we’ll see highs just a bit warmer, in the upper 50s with partly cloudy skies. While there is no rain advertised in the official forecast, I don’t think we can rule out a few sprinkles tonight and early tomorrow; however, nothing significant is expected. Heading into the weekend, we’ll see temperatures in the 60s, with mostly sunny skies. A lot like last weekend, it’ll be great weather to spend some time outside. To start the work week, we’ll see rain return to East Texas, with significant chances through the early part of the week. Right now, at least half an inch could be possible through next Wednesday. It should go without saying, we need this rain, so let’s hope for another good soaker like what we saw earlier this week. Have a great Wednesday!

