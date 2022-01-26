Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Wednesday’s Weather: Sunny and chilly today

Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
By Katie Vossler
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 5:50 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  It’s a cold start with temperatures in the 30s this morning.  Expect lots of sunshine today and winds will get lighter through the afternoon.  However, temperatures will struggle to reach near 50 degrees this afternoon.  Clouds increase tonight into tomorrow, but it will be a little warmer tomorrow afternoon with highs back in the mid 50s.  A weak cold front arrives Friday morning.  It doesn’t look like much rain with this front and only a slight cool down for Friday afternoon.  Southwest winds return this weekend causing a quick warm up.  Temperatures for Saturday and Sunday will reach the lower to mid 60s with lots of sunshine.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Edgar
Hemphill man texted ‘...take y’all with a smile on my face’ before shooting death
A sign at a Walmart store is pictured Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue...
Stranger at Walmart offered $500,000 for mother’s baby, police say
Alejandro Trevino, 18, his brother, 17-year-old Christian Trevino, and 18-year-old Juan Eduardo...
3 charged in death of man accused of inappropriately touching child
Dylan Duhon
Grapeland man pleads guilty to involvement in hot vehicle death
crash
Nacogdoches woman dies in Rusk County crash

Latest News

Morning Weather at your Fingertips Wednesday 1-26-22
Morning Weather at your Fingertips
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Wednesday 1-26-22
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Wednesday 1-26-22
Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips 1-25-22
Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips 1-25-22
Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips