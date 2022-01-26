Whitehouse Police Department offers ‘safe spot’ for online purchase pick ups

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KLTV) - Because more and more things are being sold through online platforms like Facebook Marketplace and Craig’s list, Whitehouse Police Department has offered a helpful safety zone.

As the online selling market grows, criminals have begun to take advantage of this opportunity. Most of the time when people sell things online, they do not know the person they are going to meet, police say. This is why the Whitehouse Police Department says they’ve decided to help.

The police department has established a location designated as a “safe exchange” spot. It is a location that has 24-hour recorded video surveillance from multiple angles. This designated location allows for you to meet with others, whether for child custody exchanges or to pick up and pay for purchases of e-commerce items.

During normal business hours, there is staff available if needed. After hours will require appointments as time allows. The site is located in the parking lot of the police department located at 101 Bascom Road in Whitehouse on the east side of the police station. Look for the blue outlined parking spots and for the prominent signs for the safe exchange spot’s location.

Anyone can use the safe exchange spot, even if they do not live in Whitehouse. For more information, call 903-510-7550.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.