Search for suspect underway after 3 Houston police officers shot

HOUSTON, Texas (KLTV) - According to Houston Police Department, three of their officers have been struck by gunfire.

The officers were in the 2100 block of McGowen St. when they were shot. The suspect fled the scene in a white Mercedes, according tot he department. They are actively searching for that suspect. They ask that people avoid that area of town while the search is underway.

They add that Houston PD commanders and a PIO are headed to Memorial Hermann Hospital, where the officers have been taken. The condition of the officers has not been released.

