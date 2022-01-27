Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Search for suspect underway after 3 Houston police officers shot

The police officers are being taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital
The police officers are being taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital(Houston Police Department Twitter)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON, Texas (KLTV) - According to Houston Police Department, three of their officers have been struck by gunfire.

The officers were in the 2100 block of McGowen St. when they were shot. The suspect fled the scene in a white Mercedes, according tot he department. They are actively searching for that suspect. They ask that people avoid that area of town while the search is underway.

They add that Houston PD commanders and a PIO are headed to Memorial Hermann Hospital, where the officers have been taken. The condition of the officers has not been released.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nacogdoches man killed in 2 vehicle crash
Marca Harris, 28, and Eshuan Johnson, 23
Man, woman arrested after reportedly leaving 6 kids home alone while they went to laundromat to play video games
Matthew Edgar
Autopsy photos, DNA evidence reviewed at Hemphill man’s murder trial
A search is underway in Hemphill for a murder suspect who failed to show up for the third day...
Jury convicts Hemphill man of murder as search continues
Matthew Edgar
Hemphill man texted ‘...take y’all with a smile on my face’ before shooting death

Latest News

What we know about the 138,657 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in East Texas
Emergency room workers fondly remember their deceased co-worker, Hector Martinez, who was...
WebXtra: Deceased ER worker fondly remembered by co-workers
Emergency room workers fondly remember their deceased co-worker, Hector Martinez, who was...
WebXtra: Deceased ER worker fondly remembered by co-workers
Vehicles not relocated by 8 p.m. will be towed by a city wrecker to a nearby parking lot. Towed...
Parts of downtown Lufkin closed Sunday for survey