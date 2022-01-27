Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
3 sexual assaults reported on TTU campus in last 4 days

Three sexual assaults have been reported to Texas Tech Police in the past four days, according to the crime reporting database for TTU. The assaults happened on
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Three sexual assaults have been reported to Texas Tech Police in the past four days, according to the crime reporting database for TTU. The assaults happened on Jan. 12th, 16th and 26th.

Of the three reported assaults, two of the suspects have been identified as TTU students and the students reporting the assaults knew the suspects. One of the reported assaults happened off-campus, but the location was not revealed. The two campus incidents are being reviewed by the Office for Student Civil Rights & Sexual Misconduct.

The latest reported assault happened on Wednesday, Jan. 26, and was reported to TTU police on Jan. 27. A student reported an incident of forcible fondling, aggravated assault and dating violence by a person the student met on a dating app. It happened in a TTU residence hall. The report says the male became physically aggressive with the student. The suspect is not a student at TTU. He is described as being 5′5″, a heavy-set white male in his late 20s, balding, with facial hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information about the assault is asked to call the Texas Tech Police Department at 806-742-3931.

No other information about that incident has been released.

Since October 2021, there have been 11 sexual assaults reported to Texas Tech police. There were five in October, with one of those happening off-campus. The other four happened in a residence hall. One sexual assault and stalking case was reported in November. There were two sexual assaults reported in December, both happening at TTU residence halls. There were no sexual assaults reported for August or September.

Texas Tech provides Crime Alert Notifications to students faculty and staff via email.

You can learn more at the links below, included in each TTU crime alert notification.

Perpetrators are responsible for criminal behavior. At Texas Tech University, our top priority is the health, safety and well-being of our students, faculty, staff and visitors. As part of our shared responsibility TTU offers the following tips to help keep our community safe:

