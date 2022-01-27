3 sexual assaults reported on TTU campus in last 4 days

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Three sexual assaults have been reported to Texas Tech Police in the past four days, according to the crime reporting database for TTU. The assaults happened on Jan. 12th, 16th and 26th.

Of the three reported assaults, two of the suspects have been identified as TTU students and the students reporting the assaults knew the suspects. One of the reported assaults happened off-campus, but the location was not revealed. The two campus incidents are being reviewed by the Office for Student Civil Rights & Sexual Misconduct.

The latest reported assault happened on Wednesday, Jan. 26, and was reported to TTU police on Jan. 27. A student reported an incident of forcible fondling, aggravated assault and dating violence by a person the student met on a dating app. It happened in a TTU residence hall. The report says the male became physically aggressive with the student. The suspect is not a student at TTU. He is described as being 5′5″, a heavy-set white male in his late 20s, balding, with facial hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information about the assault is asked to call the Texas Tech Police Department at 806-742-3931.

No other information about that incident has been released.

Since October 2021, there have been 11 sexual assaults reported to Texas Tech police. There were five in October, with one of those happening off-campus. The other four happened in a residence hall. One sexual assault and stalking case was reported in November. There were two sexual assaults reported in December, both happening at TTU residence halls. There were no sexual assaults reported for August or September.

Texas Tech provides Crime Alert Notifications to students faculty and staff via email.

You can learn more at the links below, included in each TTU crime alert notification.

Perpetrators are responsible for criminal behavior. At Texas Tech University, our top priority is the health, safety and well-being of our students, faculty, staff and visitors. As part of our shared responsibility TTU offers the following tips to help keep our community safe:

Report any incident of harassment or sexual misconduct to law enforcement and the TTU Title IX Coordinator.

You are not alone; resources are available to you through the university. Visit https://www.depts.ttu.edu/titleix/supportresources/im.php for more information.

Consent is an agreement expressed through mutually understandable words or actions actively communicated to all parties involved.

Your mental and physical health and safety are of utmost importance. Please visit //www.ttu.edu/wellbeing and www.raidersafety.ttu.edu for more information.

For information on crime in the area within the last 60 days, please visit the university’s Daily Crime Log https://banapps.texastech.edu/ITIS/CrimeLog

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.