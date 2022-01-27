AC squads split Wednesday night games

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Angelina College basketball teams split their Wednesday night games.

In Lufkin the women easily handled Bossier Parish with a 84-52 win. Sumaiyah Abdur-Rahim with 18 points. In total the Lady Roadrunners had three players hit double digits. The team hits the road on Saturday to take on Kilgore.

The men were on the losing side of an 80-60 game at Lee College. It was the first time former Roadrunner head coach Nick Wade faced his old school. The men will be at home Saturday against Jacksonville.

