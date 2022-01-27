Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn staying with Dallas

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Dan Quinn, the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator, has decided that he wants to stay in Dallas for the 2022 season in hopes of helping the team win a Super Bowl.

Tom Pelissero, a reporter for NFL Network, tweeted about Quinn’s decision.

“Cowboys DC Dan Quinn has confirmed to me that he has, indeed, told teams that he’s decided to stay in Dallas,” senior NFL reporter Albert Breer wrote in a tweet. “Returned to town last night after interviewing with the Bears.”

Cowboys DC Dan Quinn confirmed to me that he has, indeed, told teams that he’s decided to stay in Dallas. Returned to town last night after interviewing with the Bears.



The Joneses love him and wanted him back badly. And he had more fun coaching last year than he has in years.

Breer wrote in the tweet that Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and his family love Quinn, and they wanted him back badly.

“And he had more fun coaching last year than he has in years,” Breer said.

Pelissero said in his tweet that six NFL teams requested head-coaching interviews with Quinn. He added that Quinn opted to return to Dallas for the 2022 season because he wants to try to help the team win a Super Bowl.

“He should be a hot name again next year,” Pelissero said in his tweet.

According to the Dallas Cowboys website, Quinn has 19 years of experience as a coach in the NFL.

The Cowboys finished the 2021 season with a 12-5 record, and Quinn’s hard-hitting, aggressive defense played a major role in Dallas’ success last year. The Dallas Cowboys lost to the San Francisco Forty-Niners 23-17 in the first round of the playoffs.

