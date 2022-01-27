Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Family hides in home during shootout in Mo. front yard

By KSDK Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 12:55 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORISSANT, Mo. (KSDK) - A Missouri family is rattled but uninjured after a drive-by shooting unfolded in broad daylight in their front yard.

For Mark Fitzgerald and his family, it was a dangerous and unbelievable morning as several men fired bullet after bullet at each other right by the Fitzgeralds’ front yard in Florissant, Missouri. The family hid inside their home while surveillance cameras captured the shooting.

“There was just a random of shots,” Fitzgerald said. “Of course, it’s the wild, wild west. It’s nuts. I mean, it is what it is. It’s happening everywhere.”

Fitzgerald told police a young man dashed down Humes Lane, and suddenly, two other men came along in a car. A passenger repeatedly fired at the running man, who returned fire.

“He ducks, hits our car. He turns around, gets behind my tree and starts shooting at them. Seven, eight fires, and it was pretty loud,” Fitzgerald said.

By the time police arrived, the gun-firing men took off.

Fitzgerald says one bullet hit his surveillance camera and two more hit his son’s parked car. But he is just glad he and his family are OK.

“I’m very thankful for that. We’re still blessed. You know, we’re on this side of the dirt,” he said. “Just to shoot randomly like that, you got to get them off the street. I won’t forget it.”

Police are investigating the shooting.

Copyright 2022 KSDK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Edgar
Hemphill man texted ‘...take y’all with a smile on my face’ before shooting death
Nacogdoches man killed in 2 vehicle crash
Marca Harris, 28, and Eshuan Johnson, 23
Man, woman arrested after reportedly leaving 6 kids home alone while they went to laundromat to play video games
Matthew Edgar
Autopsy photos, DNA evidence reviewed at Hemphill man’s murder trial
WEBXTRA: Investigation reopened into 2012 disappearance of Nacogdoches man
Investigation reopened into 2012 disappearance of Nacogdoches man

Latest News

Hundreds of their fellow officers and scores of people from the community filled the street at...
Vigil honors 2 NYPD officers fatally shot in domestic disturbance call
The U.S. government has launched a criminal investigation into whether a smuggling ring is...
Coast Guard searches for 38 people after boat capsizes off Fla.
The family hid inside as several men fired bullet after bullet at each other right by their...
Video shows broad daylight shootout in Mo. family's front yard
FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un...
North Korea fires 2 suspected missiles in 6th launch in 2022