First Alert: An overnight cold front will reinforce the cool, dry weather already in place

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The cirrostratus clouds passing overhead have led to a milky sky with filtered sunshine today.

The arrival of our next cold front will take place late tonight, early Friday morning with mostly cloudy skies and lows in the upper 30′s. Since this frontal boundary will have limited moisture to work with, we have taken out any prospects for rain as it will be a dry frontal passage.

Once this cold front moves through, cool, northerly winds will ensue, ushering in another fresh batch of cooler, drier air to wrap up the week with highs on Friday afternoon topping out in the middle 50′s under mostly sunny skies.

After a light freeze on Saturday morning, the combination of abundant sunshine and light, southwesterly winds will lead to milder weather returning this weekend. We are looking at daytime highs to top out in the lower 60′s by Saturday afternoon before climbing into the upper 60′s by Sunday afternoon.

After a great looking weekend, our weather pattern will take on a shift next week, one that will bring us more moisture and increasing rain chances to our part of the state.

Forecasting rain odds this far out is usually a fluid situation, but at this point, our best odds to get wet look to be next Monday and Wednesday. Monday’s rain chance will be likely due to a passing storm system tapping into the return of deeper moisture levels to east Texas. This should give us a likely chance to get wet by Monday afternoon into Monday night.

We will then catch a lull on Tuesday before a stronger storm system and cold front move in late Wednesday, bringing widespread rains to much of the state.

Based on the upper-level wind flow, we should be able to tap into both Gulf of Mexico and Pacific moisture next week, which will enhance the rainfall along the cold front. This would bring us some potentially beneficial rainfall to the Piney Woods as we get February underway.

