Gaines hits clutch free throws to lift No. 19 LSU over Texas A&M; snaps 3-game skid

Eric Gaines (2)
Eric Gaines (2)(LSU Men's Basketball Twitter)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 10:23 PM CST|Updated: Jan. 26, 2022 at 10:34 PM CST
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers (16-4, 4-4 SEC) snapped their three-game losing streak with a tough 70-64 win over the Texas A&M Aggies (15-5, 4-3 SEC) in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Wednesday, Jan. 26.

With the game tied at 64-64 and :34 seconds left, Eric Gaines was fouled and came up big with two clutch free throws to give the Tigers a 66-64 lead.

LSU head coach Will Wade talked about the Tigers' 70-64 win over Texas A&M.

The Aggies would have a chance to tie or take the lead, but Marcus Williams would be blocked by Gaines on a layup attempt, but Baton Rouge native Tyrece Radford would get the rebound, but would miss a three.

Brandon Murray would add two more points to the Tigers lead to make it 68-64 on a pair of free throws and Gaines would add two more on free throws after a missed Williams three.

Gaines, who continues to play will for the injured Xavier Pinson finished with 16 points, shooting1-for-3 from deep and 9-for-12 from the charity stripe. He also added six rebounds and four steals for the Tigers.

Freshman Brandon Murray came off the bench and provided a much need spark with 21 points, shooting 6-for-14 from the field and 3-for-5 from three.

The Tigers will head to Fort Worth, Texas to take on TCU on Saturday, Jan. 29 as part of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

