Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Hemphill murder suspect a no-show for third day of trial

Matthew Edgar
Matthew Edgar((Source: Sabine County Sheriff's Office))
By Sevrin Lavenstein and Christian Terry
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 9:44 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HEMPHILL, Texas (KTRE) - The suspect in the murder of a 19-year-old woman has not shown up for the third day of his trial.

Matthew Hoy Edgar, 25, is charged with murder in connection with the death of Livye Lewis, 19.

Sabine County District Attorney Kevin Dutton said the trial will start shortly without Edgar.

RELATED: Autopsy photos, DNA evidence reviewed at Hemphill man’s murder trial

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nacogdoches man killed in 2 vehicle crash
Marca Harris, 28, and Eshuan Johnson, 23
Man, woman arrested after reportedly leaving 6 kids home alone while they went to laundromat to play video games
Matthew Edgar
Autopsy photos, DNA evidence reviewed at Hemphill man’s murder trial
Matthew Edgar
Hemphill man texted ‘...take y’all with a smile on my face’ before shooting death
WEBXTRA: Investigation reopened into 2012 disappearance of Nacogdoches man
Investigation reopened into 2012 disappearance of Nacogdoches man

Latest News

Robert Cheshire
Former Angelina County commissioner facing child sex charge in Polk County
On Tuesday, February 1, the public is invited to the museum in Hemphill to take part in a...
East Texas museum to mark 19th anniversary of Shuttle Columbia tragedy
Some Texas residents are pushing back against the building of two solar power plants in their...
Texas residents push back against solar plant construction
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Thursday’s Weather: Cold start leads to a cool afternoon with plenty of cloud cover