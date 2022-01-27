Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Longview firefighters save baby goat from barn fire

By Erika Holland and Kerri Compton
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 3:04 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A baby goat is safe following a barn fire in Longview.

Firefighters responded to the incident on Ryder Lane Tuesday night.

According to Longview officials, a kid was among the animals rescued. In a photo shared with KLTV, two firefighters are seen smiling with the animal.

Firefighters smile with rescued goat in arms
Firefighters smile with rescued goat in arms(Source: Longview PD)

As early as today we could learn what started the fire and if any other animals were saved.

