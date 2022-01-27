Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Midland man arrested after stalking estranged wife with Apple AirTag

A Midland man was arrested Monday for stalking his estranged wife using an Apple AirTag.
By Kate Porter
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 4:45 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A Midland man was arrested Monday for stalking his estranged wife using an Apple AirTag.

According to an affidavit, Ray Valverde Jr. was arrested on Monday after following his soon-to-be ex-wife through Midland.

AirTags were designed by Apple to help find items like keys or wallets.

Midland Police say Valverde admitted to tracking her vehicle with an Apple AirTag. According to court documents, the woman contacted MPD to inform an officer that she was on her way to the station and Valverde was following her.

She told officers that between Jan. 22 and Jan. 24 she had received 40 calls from Valverde.

The victim told police that she found an Apple Airtag on her Tahoe in December.

The affidavit says Valverde admitted to placing the tracking device inside her vehicle and stalking her for several months.

The Midland Police Department says if you’re in a situation like this it’s important to inform them so they are able to intervene.

MPD says stalking like this is a crime of passion and usually involves two people who have been in a romantic relationship.

Valverde was released from jail on Wednesday on a $10,000 bond

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

