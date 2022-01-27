MURDER TRIAL DAY 3: Jury finds Perdomo guilty

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - 3:00 p.m. - The jury finds Kristian Leonardo Perdomo guilty of murder. The punishment phase will begin at 10 a.m. Friday.

2:10 p.m. - Coltman finishes

The jury heads off to deliberate.

2:06 p.m. - “We have just flown way past beyond a reasonable doubt. (Talking about red bandanna and hand gun hidden in car door panel.) But there’s more evidence (cartridge on scene .380 caliber pistol),” Coltman said.

2:01 p.m. - “In the face of absolute brutality and violence, a group of witnesses collaborated… they rushed toward Mr. Brockman. They rushed toward the danger.” said Noah Coltman with the state. ”They didn’t think, they acted.”

1:49 p.m. - Defense attorney Brett Harrison begins his arguments.

1:41 p.m. - Mikkelsen reminds jury of details they’ve seen and witnesses they’ve heard from.

“This trial is not about the shape of a GSR molecule,” Mikkelsen said.

The defense starts closing arguments.

1:34 p.m. - Closing arguments begin. State prosecutor Emil Mikkelsen is the first to speak.

11:45 a.m. - The state and defense have both rested their sides in the evidence phase. After the lunch break, closing arguments will begin.

11:30 a.m. - The state begins cross-examining Lloyd, who says they do not test on gunshot victims because they have already been hit with a bullet. Additionally, she said they do not test for more than six to seven particles of residue because nothing beyond that will show up on a GSR report.

The defense then questions Lloyd again, who says the time it takes to identify particles could take anywhere from minutes to a day to a week depending on the current workload.

11:00 a.m. - The jury is finally seated and Lloyd begins her testimony. Lloyd explains to the jury what gun shot residue (GSR) is and how the GSR metals get tested using a high-powered SEMEDS scanning electron microscope.

10:40 a.m. - Lloyd discussed her training background with the defense. The state had little follow-up. In their examination, Lloyd said they found 3.546 particles, 7 of which were gunshot residue.

10:20 a.m. - The jury has yet to be seated as the defense and state are still decided whether an investigative trace analyst will formally testify before the jury. Lloyd continues to explain to the defense the process for testing gunshot residue.

The third day of the trial of a man accused in a fatal shooting at a Tyler shopping center got underway Thursday.

Kristian Leonardo Perdomo, 26, is charged with first-degree murder for the shooting death of Bradley Brockman, 45, in December of 2018.

The court began by hearing testimony from Rebekah Lloyd, an investigative trace analyst with a crime lab.

She says they found seven characteristics from the gun shot residue kit from the suspect.

