Nacogdoches, Lufkin have strong showing at district swim meet

By Caleb Beames
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 9:38 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The District 16-5A swim meet was dominated by Nacogdoches and Lufkin on Tuesday at the Boys and Girls Club swim center in Lufkin.

The Nacogdoches boys won their 20th straight district title while the girls won their 18th straight title. The Lufkin boys finished second and Hudson finished third. On the first side Hudson finished second and Lufkin finished third.

The top male swimmer was Lufkin’s Sean Sullivan. The top female swimmer was Lufkin’s Natalie Courtney. Male newcomer was Lufkin’s Evan McElroy and the female newcomer was Nacogdoches’ Miki Puffer.

